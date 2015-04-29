ATHENS, April 29 A group of self-styled
anarchists threw glass objects at Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis and his wife at an Athens restaurant late on Tuesday,
but she hugged him to shield him from the attack, the finance
ministry said.
The couple had just finished having dinner with friends in
the bohemian Exarchia district -- the site of frequent protests
by left-wing protesters -- when the group entered the
restaurant's courtyard, telling them to leave "their area".
Varoufakis said his wife blocked the attack. They tried "for
a few seconds to reach me without hitting her," he said in the
ministry statement.
Then "they retreated fast continuing their curses and
threats, got out of the courtyard and waited for us outside the
restaurant," Varoufakis added.
The statement did not go into details on what prompted the
attack. The outspoken economist has won fans in Greece for
opposing austerity policies but has also garnered criticism at
home for his brash style and a celebrity photo shoot in a French
magazine.
The minister said he thought the group was more interested
in embarrassing him than injuring him.
The couple left the courtyard and got on their motorcycle to
leave.
"I started a dialogue with them, saying that I wanted to
hear them out, even if that meant that I would be hit," said
Varoufakis. "After 15 minutes of a tense but non-violent talk
spirits calmed."
Varoufakis was sidelined by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in
a reshuffle of Greece's negotiating team with EU/IMF lenders on
Monday after slow progress in talks over reforms to unlock aid.
