BRUSSELS May 7 Greece and its international
creditors should reach a deal on a funding-for-reforms package
within days or weeks, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
said on Thursday.
"I trust an agreement will be in the next days or... weeks,"
he told a business meeting.
He said there was "much progress" in talks between Greece
and the institutions representing the international creditors
--the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
Varoufakis said an agreement with these institutions should
include a "sensible" analysis of the sustainability of Greek
debt and fiscal policy as well as a reform of pensions, value
added tax and the creation of a bad bank that would take on the
non-performing loans from the Greek banking sector.
There should also be a development bank that would be linked
to privatised state assets, Varoufakis said.
To prevent future excessive borrowing by the government,
Greece could introduce a debt break, he said.
