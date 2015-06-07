ATHENS, June 7 Greece's finance minister called
on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to give his country a "Speech
of Hope", to signal Europe was ready to end its demands for
austerity, similar to that given to Germany at the end of World
War Two.
In an entry on his blog on Sunday, Yanis Varoufakis compared
Greece's situation with that of post-war Germany, when former
U.S. Secretary of State James F. Byrnes travelled to Stuttgart
to deliver an historic speech.
That speech in 1946 marked a departure from the punitive
approach favoured by the nations that defeated Germany and gave
its people the prospect of growth and recovery, Varoufakis said.
"Seven decades later, it is my country, Greece, that needs
such a chance," he said.
Greece is running out of cash and unless it quickly receives
more aid from its European Union and International Monetary Fund
lenders it risks default and a possible exit from the euro zone.
Athens has so far rejected the creditors' demands for more
austerity in exchange for financial help.
"Greater austerity is being demanded from an economy that is
on its knees, owing to the heftiest dose of austerity any
country has ever had to endure in peacetime," said Varoufakis.
"No offer of debt relief. No plan for boosting investment.
And certainly, as of yet, no 'Speech of Hope' for this fallen
people," he continued.
Varoufakis, who will be in Berlin on Monday to give a speech
of his own, has seldom been out of the news since joining the
radical left government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after
January's election.
However his outspoken remarks have sometimes seemed
counter-productive and Tsipras sidelined him last month when he
re-shuffled his team to negotiate with the lenders.
Varoufakis has requested a meeting for Monday or Tuesday
with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, with whom
relations have often been strained. Schaeuble's spokesman said
he was not sure Schaeuble could find the time.
Varoufakis said in his blog that Greece was committed to
making its stricken economy competitive again, but a "Speech of
Hope" would make the difference by restoring morale to its
citizens.
Merkel should deliver the speech in Athens or Thessaloniki
"or any other Greek city of her choice," he said. It should
"mark a sea change, a break with the past five years of adding
new loans on top of already unsustainable debt, conditional on
further doses of punitive austerity."
