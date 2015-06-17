(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS, June 17 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Wednesday he did not expect he and his euro
zone counterparts to reach an aid-for-reforms deal at a meeting
on Thursday, saying agreement was needed at the highest level.
"Tomorrow we will set the scene for what we consider to be
our political and moral duty, and that is to reach an agreement
very, very quickly with our partners and the institutions," he
said after talks in Paris at the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development.
Asked if there could be an agreement at the meeting of euro
zone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, Varoufakis
said: "I do not believe so."
He said preparatory work for the meeting had not gone far
enough for a deal.
"Eurogroup meetings are not designed to stage fresh
conversations that have not been prepared in advance," he said.
"I do not believe that this preparation has taken place."
Euro zone finance ministers want Greece to put forward fresh
reform proposals. Greece's top negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos
told Reuters the government was ready to make unspecified
concessions but not on pensions, a major sticking point.
"It is my considered opinion that now the agreement has to
be reached at the level of political leaders, heads of states,
prime ministers, chancellors," Varoufakis said.
Time is running out for Athens to reach a deal with its
international creditors before a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion)
payment to the International Monetary Fund falls due at the end
of the month.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing
by Andrew Roche)