(Adds quotes)
By Karolina Tagaris and Ingrid Melander
LUXEMBOURG, June 18 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Thursday the euro zone was dangerously close
to accepting an "accident", criticising other ministers who he
said did not want to discuss his proposal to set up an automatic
brake on the country's public deficit.
It was still possible to reach a cash-for-reforms deal
though time was running short, he said.
After euro zone finance ministers and Greece failed yet
again to reach a deal at a meeting in Luxembourg, Varoufakis
said: "We are dangerously close to a state of mind that accepts
an accident. And I urged my colleagues not to fall prey to this
state of mind."
He said his fellow finance ministers had not wanted to
discuss his "radical proposal" for an independent fiscal council
monitoring budget execution, with a deficit brake.
That was Greece's "gesture of goodwill to our partners," to
show it was keen to reform.
Asked what the worst-case scenario would be for Greece, he
told a news conference: "When Europe's future is at a critical
juncture, we have a duty to work towards a resolution. In this
context I don't want to contemplate catastrophes."
He did not want to consider the possibility that Greece
could leave the euro zone, and all sides had to take the
responsibility to strike a deal.
He repeated a Greek proposal that the euro zone should lend
it money to buy back 27 billion euros ($30.7 billion) of its
bonds from the European Central Bank, saying that would provide
a solution to the whole crisis.
Varoufakis denied media reports that Greek banks, which have
been suffering large daily deposit outflows, might not be able
to open on Monday.
Greek savers have withdrawn about 2 billion euros from banks
over the past three days, with outflows accelerating rapidly
since talks between the government and its creditors collapsed
at the weekend, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Asked if he was worried there could be even larger outflows
now, Varoufakis said: "I do trust that the Greek people are calm
... so the answer to your question must be no."
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
(Additional reporting by Marine Hass; editing by John
Stonestreet)