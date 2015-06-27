(Adds quotes, details)
By Renee Maltezou
BRUSSELS, June 27 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis called on European ministers on Saturday to extend
his country's bailout by a few more weeks to take account of a
referendum on austerity demands by creditors, urging them to
show flexibility.
Athens called the plebiscite on whether to accept those
demands overnight, blindsiding EU states who had been meeting to
hammer out a deal to save Greece from defaulting on a big debt
payment on Tuesday, when the bailout expires, and possibly
leaving the euro.
"We are going to suggest to them that under these
circumstances we should have an extension for a few weeks to
ensure that the people are heard," Varoufakis told Reuters, on
his way to a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers.
"And then we commit as a responsible government to whatever
the voters tell us to do. We shall set out to achieve the next
day, to reach a very quick deal with our creditors and our
partners and the institutions in the spirit of the verdict of
the people."
The comments underlined the leftwing government's wish to
keep dealing with its creditors, even after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras rejected what he called their "ultimatum" and
calling their proposals blackmail.
How far it will get remains in doubt given comments from
several European ministers that the decision to call a
referendum on July 5, after the debt deadline, effectively
closed the door on further negotiations.
But Varoufakis declined to say what would happen if Greece
did not get the extension.
"I don't want to speculate on failure," he said.
Varoufakis again dismissed the strict terms demanded by
creditors, including a mix of tax hikes and pension cuts but
excluding any element of debt relief, saying they would result
"with mathematical precision" in returning Greece to the
"devastating" position it was in today.
"This is not what Europe needs, this is not what Greece
needs," he said, adding that putting the package to a vote would
give democratic legitimacy to the process.
"We understand the critical nature of the moment in history
that we find ourselves in. And as a result we feel that we have
the obligation to seek the views of the Greek people," he said.
He pointed to Greece's longstanding demand to be given
access to the 1.9 billion euros it is owed from the ECB's
so-emergency bond-buying operation, dubbed the Securities
Markets Programme.
Releasing the funds would allow Greece to meet an IMF
payment deadline on a 1.6 billion euro loan that falls due on
Tuesday and which, as things stand, it will struggle to meet.
"That will depend on whether there is sufficient flexibility
from the side of our partners," he said. "This is our money, we
have been proposing for months that this money is transferred to
the IMF, that would be a very simple way and efficient, fair of
dealing with this problem," he said.
He declined to say how he thought the European Central Bank
should respond to the dire situation facing Greece's banks which
saw heavy withdrawals on Saturday on top of the billions that
have flowed out in recent weeks, but he said the banks should
remain open.
"This smooth transition will require that everybody does
their job properly, and that includes the central bank, to keep
the banks open and to keep the monetary system functioning as it
should," he said.
