* Former finance minister has broken away from Syriza party
* Plans to create a Europe-wide pro-democracy movement
* Greece to hold parliamentary elections, probably next
month
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Aug 27 Yanis Varoufakis will not take
part in "sad" elections expected next month in Greece and will
instead focus on setting up a new movement to "restore
democracy" across Europe, the former Greek finance minister told
Reuters on Thursday.
The combative, motorbike-riding academic was sacked as
finance minister last month after alienating euro zone
counterparts with his lecturing style and divisive words,
hampering Greece's efforts to secure a bailout from partners.
The one-time political rockstar has since steadily attacked
the bailout programme that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
subsequently signed up to and the austerity policies that go
with it, rebelling against his former boss in parliament.
"I'm not going to take part in these sad elections,"
Varoufakis told Reuters by telephone when asked about the vote
likely to be held on Sept. 20.
Tsipras's Syriza party, which hopes to return to power with
a strengthened mandate, says it will not allow Varoufakis and
others who voted against the bailout to run for parliament under
the Syriza ticket anyway.
"Not only him but other lawmakers who did not back the
bailout will not be part of the ticket," a party official said.
Tsipras has poured scorn on Varoufakis, telling Alpha TV on
Wednesday that he had realised in June that "Varoufakis was
talking but nobody paid any attention to him" at the height of
Greece's negotiations with IMF and European Union lenders.
"They had switched off, they didn't listen to what he was
saying," Tsipras said. "He didn't say anything bad but he had
lost his credibility among his interlocutors."
Varoufakis, in turn, likened Tsipras to the mythical
Sisyphus condemned to push a rock uphill only to have it roll
back down, telling Australia's ABC Radio the prime minister had
embarked on "pushing the same rock of austerity up the hill"
against the laws of economics and ethical principles.
The 54-year-old Varoufakis has already dismissed speculation
that he would join the far-left Popular Unity party that broke
away from Syriza last week, telling ABC that he had "great
sympathy" but fundamental differences with them and considered
their stance "isolationist".
Instead, he told Reuters he wanted to set up a European
network aimed at restoring democracy that could eventually
become a party but at the moment was just an idea that he had
seen a lot of support for.
"Instead of having national parties that run on a national
level it will be a European network which is active on a
national level," he said. "It's not something immediate. It's
something slow-burning ... something that gradually grows roots
across Europe."
(Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)