FRANKFURT, March 15 Greece's liquidity problems
are "insignificant", the country's finance minister said on
German television on Sunday, pledging that the Greek government
would take all steps necessary to repay its debts.
"We want a successful Europe, a successful currency union,"
Yanis Varoufakis told a panel discussion on German broadcaster
ARD, describing liquidity problems as "insignificant" and
"small" when answering a question about repayment of debt.
"Our intention is to do everything necessary to pay back
every single euro," he said, suggesting, however, that a
restructuring of debt would be the "best way of helping Greece
to do so".
Varoufakis refused to be drawn on the question of World War
Two reparations to Greece from Germany. Leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras has accused Berlin of using legal tricks to avoid
paying compensation for the Nazi occupation.
"It's not about money," Varoufakis said in the moderated
discussion. "It's a moral question. I would be happy if it was
off the table."
Tsipras has tried to reassure euro zone partners that Greece
will stick to an extended bailout agreement with its
international creditors, as relations between Greece and euro
zone paymaster Germany have grown increasingly strained.
Greece has submitted a formal protest to the German Foreign
Ministry, accusing Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of having
insulted his Greek counterpart, Varoufakis, further eroding the
relationship.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Alison Williams)