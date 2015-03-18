* Outspoken, charismatic minister alienates powerful
* EU officials say Varoufakis has undermined trust
* Syriza lawmakers snipe but Varoufakis has PM's support
* EU's Juncker urged Tsipras to tone minister down
By Jan Strupczewski and George Georgiopoulos
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, March 18 With incendiary
interviews, an undiplomatic demeanour, a celebrity photo shoot
and an obscene finger gesture, Yanis Varoufakis is becoming part
of Greece's debt problem rather than the solution, or so his
euro zone partners believe.
Many Greeks regard their new finance minister as a breath of
fresh air, a man who has told his colleagues in the Eurogroup a
few home truths about the futility of forcing austerity policies
on an economy that has endured a depression for five years.
But his readiness to break the conventions of European
discourse has caused consternation, and not just among the
buttoned-up finance chiefs and bureaucrats who populate the
Eurogroup.
The 53-year-old academic economist, who calls himself an
"erratic Marxist", roared to prominence when the leftist Syriza
party won an election in January and Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras chose him as finance minister.
Less than two months into the job, he has alienated many
interlocutors in Berlin, Brussels and Frankfurt, and risks
becoming a liability as Greece struggles to avert bankruptcy and
stay in the euro zone.
To Greeks, he is at last fighting the country's corner with
a vigour they feel the previous conservative-led government
lacked. Polls show the government still commands public support
in the negotiations, even though it has achieved little.
Varoufakis, whose relations with veteran German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have deteriorated sharply in recent
weeks, was not available for comment. However, a Greek official
said Varoufakis's "intellectual charisma" aroused admiration and
scorn. "His cool leaves them speechless."
"He asks but gets no answers: we have lost one third of our
national income, how can we pay back the loans?" the official
said. "Varoufakis's character assassination started two weeks
ago, as a way to get rid of him."
Some EU officials speak privately of a "Varoufakis problem",
accusing him of showmanship, inconsistency and indiscretion that
have destroyed mutual trust and alarmed investors.
"He's a nice guy but it's just not how things work," said a
fellow euro zone finance minister, speaking on condition of
anonymity. "With Varoufakis it's hard to keep things private."
PERSONALISED ATTITUDES
One euro zone official singled out his attacks on Germany
and other powerful partners. "Varoufakis has become a serious
liability in the relations between the euro zone and Greece,"
said the official. "Attitudes toward a country are largely
personalised, especially in a small and intimate environment as
is the Eurogroup."
No one is yet calling for his head, but an EU official said
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Tsipras
last week that Varoufakis needed to tone down his rhetoric if
there was to be a successful result.
Other euro zone aides say the problem lies with Syriza
rather than Varoufakis, who is not a member of the party
although he was elected on its list. They note Tsipras has been
more outspoken in demanding reparations from Germany for the
World War Two Nazi occupation, and has accused the leaders of
Spain and Portugal of conspiring to bring his government down.
But finance ministers are supposed to be different - more
circumspect, less polemical, reassuring markets rather than
unsettling them, dealing in figures rather than slogans.
While Tsipras has publicly rebuked some of his ministers for
talking too much, he went on a walkabout with Varoufakis in
Athens on Sunday - two days after the Juncker meeting - as if to
dispel any talk of the media star minister being out of favour.
SYRIZA SNIPING
Some Syriza colleagues had criticised Varoufakis's publicity
seeking even before he was splashed in photos with his
sculptress wife on the roof terrace of their Athens apartment in
the French news magazine Paris-Match last weekend.
"Kind request: fewer interviews and more work. The times
require seriousness, solutions and measurable results," Syriza
European parliamentarian Dimitris Papadimoulis said in a veiled
swipe.
When a German television station aired video on Sunday of
Varoufakis, in a 2013 lecture, flashing a middle-finger when
speaking of Germany, the minister first said it was a fake, then
posted a link on his Twitter feed to a film that clearly shows
him making the gesture.
Despite the sniping, Varoufakis's position looks secure
before an EU summit this week and a crucial Tsipras visit to
German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Monday.
When Varoufakis first appeared in February at the Eurogroup
that steers the 19-nation currency area, his shaven-headed
muscular looks, open-neck shirts and plain speaking won him fans
at home and among the European left. Behind closed doors, he
declined to engage in detailed, technical discussion, preferring
sweeping declarations as if still campaigning.
Varoufakis rapidly upset his European peers with
market-rattling pronouncements on Greece's solvency and a track
record of committing in Brussels to repay debts in full, then
saying the opposite back home.
His first meeting with Schaeuble epitomised this megaphone
diplomacy. When his host said they had "agreed to disagree",
Varoufakis said they had not even agreed to differ. He went on
to say austerity policies made in Germany were driving Greece
into the arms of neo-Nazis. Berlin officials were aghast.
Euro zone officials say animosity between the two is
complicating all negotiations.
Having accused the European Central Bank of "asphyxiating"
Greece by refusing to let Athens issue more short-term debt
which only its own banks would buy, Varoufakis criticised the
ECB's sovereign bond-buying scheme as fuelling an equity bubble.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Renee
Maltezou in Athens, Matthias Sobolewski and Gernot Heller in
Berlin and Giselda Vagnoni in Rome; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Writing by Paul Taylor