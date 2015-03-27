(Adds details)
ATHENS, March 27 Greece's outspoken Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis is not planning to resign, two Greek
government officials said on Friday, denying a report in
Germany's Bild newspaper.
"None of this is true, it's far from reality," one of the
officials told Reuters.
Bild's online version on Friday cited a Greek government
source as saying it was only a matter of time before Varoufakis
resigned, adding that such a decision had already been made.
A prominent figure in the Greek government who made a habit
of being interviewed frequently and making a media splash with
sharp-tongued attacks against austerity, Varoufakis has kept a
markedly lower profile in recent days.
After a celebrity photo shoot with his wife for Paris Match
magazine angered officials from the ruling Syriza party,
Varoufakis has appeared on fewer television shows and reduced
the number of interviews he gives.
He also cancelled an appearance at a London conference last
week and was notably absent when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
travelled to Brussels and then Berlin for crucial talks on
Greece's efforts to secure financial aid to keep afloat.
The 53-year-old academic economist had never held a
political position until Tsipras tapped him to become finance
minister in January. His unabashed criticism of a hated bailout
programme and his casual, untucked shirt and tie-less style has
since given him rock star status in Greece.
But he has also alienated many of his euro zone peers and
has been involved in a public war of words with his powerful
German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, raising concerns about
whether he was hampering rather than helping talks to secure
aid.
