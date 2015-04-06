ATHENS, April 6 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wants the negotiations with the country's official lenders to reach a preliminary deal at an April 24 meeting of euro zone finance ministers, he told Greek daily Naftemporiki on Monday.

"At the Eurogroup (meeting) of April 24 there must be a preliminary conclusion (of the talks), as per the Eurogroup accord on Feb. 20," Varoufakis told the paper.

Greece offered a new package of reforms last week in the hope of unlocking remaining bailout funds, but has yet to win agreement on the proposals with its EU and IMF lenders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Pravin Char)