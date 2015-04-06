* Varoufakis: will not accept terms that suffocate economy
* Has not considered quitting
* German conservative: Greece "wasting time"
(Adds comments from German conservative)
ATHENS, April 6 Greece must reach an outline
funding agreement with its lenders at a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on April 24, its finance minister told a Greek
newspaper on Monday.
"At the Eurogroup (meeting) of April 24 there must be a
preliminary conclusion (of the talks), as per the Eurogroup
accord on Feb. 20," Yanis Varoufakis told daily Naftemporiki.
Greece offered a new package of reforms last week in the
hope of unlocking remaining funds from its bailout programme,
but its EU and IMF lenders have yet to sign up to the proposals.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, a senior member of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative allies in Bavaria, was quoted in a
separate newspaper interview as saying Athens had "wasted
precious time" since Germany's Bundestag lower house approved an
extension of Greece's bailout in February.
She told Die Welt the question of a third aid programme for
Greece did not arise, adding: "If the (Greek) plans are not made
more concrete, I don't see any leeway there."
Athens has not received bailout aid since August last year
and has been hard pressed to cover payments amid a cash crunch,
resorting to measures such as borrowing from state entities to
tide it over.
A source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters last month
that Greece had enough funds to last it until April 20.
Varoufakis said on Sunday following a meeting with
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde that Greece
intended to meet all obligations to all its creditors, moving to
quell fears of a possible default ahead of a 450 million IMF
euro loan repayment later this week.
He told Naftemporiki the new leftist-led government,
confronted with a liquidity squeeze, wanted negotiations to be
concluded "as soon as possible" but would not accept terms that
suffocated the economy.
"We are not going to condemn the country, as previous
governments did, to a long-term asphyxiation," Varoufakis told
the paper, suggesting the EU/IMF lenders had treated the
previous conservative-led government more leniently.
"The negotiations will end when we reach an honourable
agreement, which will give the Greek economy the prospect of
real stabilisation and substantive growth," Varoufakis said.
Asked whether he had thought of quitting the job, said: "Not
for one minute."
