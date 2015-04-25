* Greece's Varoufakis mainly alone, skips gala dinner
* Isolation is poor omen for talks to avoid default
By Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander
RIGA, April 25 As the buses carrying European
finance ministers left for a gala dinner in the Latvian capital
on Friday night, one of the party hung back at the hotel and
then wandered off alone into the dusk.
Greece's Yanis Varoufakis had other dinner plans, he said,
after a bruising first day of meetings in Riga that underlined
his isolation as he tries to avert national bankruptcy.
While other ministers were feted by their entourages with
food and warm clothing during the meeting in Riga, Varoufakis
was seen alone at almost every turn, eschewing aides or any
security detail.
"He is completely isolated," a senior euro zone official
told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "He didn't even come to
the dinner to represent his country," the official said of the
event where ministers, serenaded by a Latvian choir, ate salmon
and sea bass.
At breakfast before the meeting, Varoufakis and European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi avoided eye contact as they
picked up food at the buffet, Reuters reporters observed.
The hardening of the mood against Varoufakis risks deepening
the divide that Greece must bridge with its creditors if Athens
is to avert default.
After three months of largely fruitless negotiations, euro
zone ministers warned him on Friday that the radical leftist
Greek government will get no more aid until it agrees a complete
economic reform plan, before the end of June.
Some countries are so frustrated by what they see as
Greece's failure to compromise that one minister said it may be
time to prepare for a Greek default.
"NOT SURPRISED"
Varoufakis, the only male minister at the meeting without a
tie, said he was unfazed by the tone of Friday's meeting --
which Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers, described as "very critical" of Athens.
In a sign of the coolness creeping in, Dijsselbloem referred
to Varoufakis as "the Greek colleague" to reporters in Riga,
although he addresses him by his first name in meetings.
"I'm not surprised," Varoufakis told reporters. "When you
are approaching the end of negotiations, the stance hardens."
He denied reports that he had been insulted by ministers in
Riga. "All these are false."
While his economic demands have fallen on deaf ears,
Varoufakis has become an improbable heartthrob in Germany. ZDF
public television lampooned its own news anchor for
enthusiastically comparing the minister with Hollywood tough guy
Bruce Willis, while Stern magazine published a gushing article
on Varoufakis's "classical masculinity".
But some ministers say they resent being lectured by an
academic who has studied in Britain, taught in Australia and the
United States and challenged the theoretical basis of European
policymaking.
While Varoufakis criticises the spending cuts demanded by
international creditors, his euro zone peers insist only painful
changes can lift Greece out of one of the deepest economic
depressions in Europe since the 1950s.
According to people present in the room, several ministers
rolled their eyes, closed their eyes or put their hands over
their ears during Varoufakis' interventions at Friday's meeting.
"Eurogroup ministers don't like the fact that he is giving a
small lecture when he is speaking to them," one euro zone
official said. "And for that reason (chairman) Dijsselbloem
stopped him yesterday, saying: 'Yanis, you don't tell us what we
want to hear.'"
