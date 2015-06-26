LONDON, June 26 Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said his country had done everything it could to accommodate the "strange demands" made by its creditors, and was determined to remain part of the euro zone.

But Greece would not accept any solution to its debt crisis that it considered unviable, he said in an interview with Irish national radio RTE.

