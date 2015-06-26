BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says receives consent to extend maturity of senior secured convertible debentures
* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024
LONDON, June 26 Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said his country had done everything it could to accommodate the "strange demands" made by its creditors, and was determined to remain part of the euro zone.
But Greece would not accept any solution to its debt crisis that it considered unviable, he said in an interview with Irish national radio RTE.
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA implemented a 1 billion reais ($318.5 million) capital reduction in division Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, the steelmaker said in a Friday securities filing.