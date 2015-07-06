(Adds dropped clause in par 4)
ATHENS, July 6 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis, whose forceful denunciations of creditors alienated
many of his euro zone colleagues, resigned on Monday, saying
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras believed it would help smooth the
path to a new aid deal.
His resignation comes after Greeks delivered a resounding
'No' to the conditions of a rescue package with international
creditors, casting the country into uncharted waters and a
possible exit from Europe's common currency.
With relations already frosty, Varoufakis infuriated
Greece's European partners last week when he accused creditors
of using "terrorism" against the Greek people to intimidate them
into accepting more austerity.
In a statement, Varoufakis said he had been "made aware"
that some members of the euro zone did not want him to attend
meetings of finance ministers, and his absence was "an idea the
prime minister judged to be potentially helpful to him in
reaching an agreement".
"For this reason I am leaving the ministry of finance
today."
"I consider it my duty to help Alexis Tsipras exploit, as he
sees fit, the capital that the Greek people granted us through
yesterday's referendum," Varoufakis said. "And I shall wear the
creditors' loathing with pride."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)