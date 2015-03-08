ROME, March 8 Greece could call a referendum on the euro or early elections should its euro zone partners reject its plan to restructure debt and make public investments to boost growth, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

Should Brussels ultimately reject Greece's proposals, Varoufakis told the newspaper: "There could be problems. But, as my prime minister has said, we are not yet glued to our chairs. We can return to elections, call a referendum (on the euro)." (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)