ATHENS, July 6 A replacement for Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who resigned on Monday, will be named after a meeting of political leaders due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), a government spokesman said.

Some of the possible contenders cited in Greek media to replace Varoufakis include Euclid Tsakalotos, the coordinator of negotiations with Greece's lenders, and Economy Minister George Stathakis.

