By Angeliki Koutantou
| ATHENS, July 15
ATHENS, July 15 Former finance minister Yanis
Varoufakis told parliament on Wednesday Greece's rescue deal was
like the Versailles treaty which forced crushing reparations on
Germany after World War One and led to the rise of Adolf Hitler.
Varoufakis, whose fiery language alienated many of his euro
zone colleagues during five months of negotiations, resigned
after Greeks rejected bailout terms in a July 5 referendum in
order to facilitate talks. A deal was reached one week later.
"'The powerful demanded that the losers accept terms they
had no right to demand. The losers accepted commitments they had
no right to accept'. These were the words of John Maynard Keynes
on the Versailles Treaty. What we are confronted with is a new
Versailles Treaty," the self-avowed "erratic Marxist" told
fellow lawmakers ahead of a vote on the rescue deal.
He did not say if he would vote against it or if he would
even attend the key vote expected after midnight - last week he
skipped a vote on giving Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a mandate
to negotiate a deal.
Leather jacket-clad, motorbike-riding Varoufakis shot to
rock-star fame thanks to his unusual style for a finance
minister after being appointed to the job in the wake of the
leftist Syriza victory in late January.
But while famous both at home and abroad he is a newcomer in
politics who does not command a strong following in the Syriza
party.
Up to forty Syriza lawmakers are expected to vote against
the deal that requires parliament to agree to a raft of tax
hikes and pension reforms if bailout talks with international
lenders are to start.
It is all but certain to pass because pro-EU opposition
lawmakers will vote for it, but Tsipras's leadership could be
seriously weakened if he has to rely on other parties.
Varoufakis noted in a blog on Tuesday that he had warned of
the risks of "a new Versailles treaty" when the first Greek
bailout was negotiated in 2010.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was asked at a news
conference after Monday's accord whether it was not reminiscent
of the 1919 Versailles treaty reparations.
She tried to make light of the question, saying she would
not take part in historical comparisons, "especially when I
didn't make them myself".
(Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Philippa Fletcher)