ATHENS, July 14 Greece's parliament will pass
legislation required for a new financial aid package from
Europe's rescue fund despite dissenting views from some ruling
party deputies, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.
"The decisions that will facilitate a return to normality
will take place," Nikos Voutsis told reporters.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels
in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands
for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of
a euro zone government.
"There can be policies to offset these socially tough
measures," he said.
