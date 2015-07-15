ATHENS, July 16 The Greek parliament passed a
sweeping package of austerity measures demanded by European
partners as the price for opening talks on a multi-billion euro
bailout package needed to keep the near-bankrupt country in the
euro zone.
The vote followed a stormy debate in which dozens of
lawmakers on the left of the ruling Syriza party rebelled
against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and opposed the package,
which passed with the support of opposition parties.
The package passed with 229 votes in favour in the 300-seat
chamber but 38 Syriza lawmakers abstained or voted against the
government, including including former Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis and the current Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis,
Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris Stratoulis and speaker of
parliament Zoe Constantopoulou.
The result opens the way for talks on a third bailout to
begin with European partners, but leaves the future of the
leftist Tsipras government unclear following the split in his
party ranks.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; writing by
James Mackenzie)