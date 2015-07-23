ATHENS, July 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faced down a revolt by rebels in his leftists Syriza party to win parliament's backing on Thursday for a second package of reforms required to start talks on a financial rescue deal.

The bill - containing judicial and banking reforms - easily passed with the support of 230 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament thanks to the support of pro-euro opposition parties.

But 36 out of 149 deputies from his Syriza party voted against the overall bill or abstained - less than the rebellion by 39 deputies in last week's vote on an initial set of reforms.

(Reporting Renee Maltezou, Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)