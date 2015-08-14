ATHENS Aug 14 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's government secured enough votes to win parliamentary
approval for a new bailout agreement on Friday, in a vote that
highlighted a deepening rift within his ruling Syriza party.
The vote was held after an all-night parliamentary session
as lawmakers argued over procedure, just hours before euro zone
ministers are due to approve the deal and pave the way for
disbursement of aid ahead of a debt payment next week.
Thanks to opposition support, Tsipras easily managed to
cross the 151-vote threshold in the 300-seat chamber to pass the
bill. Voting was still in progress.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington;
Editing by Louise Ireland)