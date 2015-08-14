ATHENS Aug 14 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government secured enough votes to win parliamentary approval for a new bailout agreement on Friday, in a vote that highlighted a deepening rift within his ruling Syriza party.

The vote was held after an all-night parliamentary session as lawmakers argued over procedure, just hours before euro zone ministers are due to approve the deal and pave the way for disbursement of aid ahead of a debt payment next week.

Thanks to opposition support, Tsipras easily managed to cross the 151-vote threshold in the 300-seat chamber to pass the bill. Voting was still in progress. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Louise Ireland)