ATHENS Dec 17 Greece faces relatively low debt
servicing needs in the coming years and further debt relief is
not a matter of urgency, Greek financial daily Naftemporiki
quoted European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann as saying on Thursday.
"In 2014 interest payments as a percentage of GDP were lower
in Greece than in Spain, Portugal and Italy," Weidmann, head of
Germany's central bank, told the paper.
"Taking into account the low refinancing needs for the next
years, further debt relief does not seem to be an issue of
particularly urgent interest."
He also said it is too early for a joint deposit guarantee
system in the euro zone as this would mutualise risks linked to
national policies.
