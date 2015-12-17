(Adds quotes, background)
ATHENS Dec 17 Greece faces relatively low debt
servicing needs in the coming years and further debt relief is
not a matter of urgency, Greek financial daily Naftemporiki
quoted European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann as saying on Thursday.
"In 2014 interest payments as a percentage of GDP were lower
in Greece than in Spain, Portugal and Italy," Weidmann, head of
Germany's central bank, told the paper.
"Taking into account the low refinancing needs for the next
years, further debt relief does not seem to be an issue of
particularly urgent interest."
Athens has been struggling to legislate reforms agreed with
its euro zone partners in exchange for an 86 billion euro
bailout, the third financial aid package to keep it afloat since
its debt crisis exploded in 2010.
The government, however, wants some form of debt relief to
allow for future growth.
Weidmann said the most important task at hand was the full
implementation of the agreed economic adjustment programme of
reforms.
"This will not simply increase the ability to grow but also
dissolve prevailing uncertainty which acts as a brake for
investments," he told the paper.
The central banker also said it is too early for a joint
deposit guarantee system in the euro zone as this would
mutualise risks linked to national policies.
"European banks have high concentrations of national debt on
their balance sheets. Mutualising bank risks would be equal to
mutualising state risks," he was quoted as saying.
He told the paper it was up to the Greek government to
decide when to lift capital controls it imposed in late June to
stem a flight of deposits.
"What must be clear is that the Eurosystem (of euro zone
central banks) must not again face a situation of needing to
finance the flight of capital through the provision of emergency
funding to banks because investors' trust in a country's
economic policy falls abruptly," Weidmann said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance
drawn from the Greek central bank since February after being cut
off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks
between the Greek government and its official lenders.
Emergency funding came down to 77.5 billion euros in
November from 82.8 billion in the previous month as liquidity
conditions improved.
