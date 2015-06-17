ROME, June 17 The European Central Bank will not
be able to provide financial help for Greece if Athens'
political negotiations with its creditors definitively break
down, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.
Greece is running out of money and the ECB has been
providing emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to its banks
while a political stand-off continues over an aid-for-reforms
deal to prevent a looming default.
In an advance copy of an interview to be published on
Thursday with Italian daily La Stampa, Weidmann, who sits on the
ECB's governing council, said if the talks collapse it was not
the ECB's role to keep Greece afloat.
"It is not the ECB's task to finance states, in fact it is
forbidden," he said when asked about ELA in the joint interview
with three European newspapers.
"If the talks fail at the political level the ECB will have
no choice but to draw the necessary conclusions. It is up to
politics, governments and parliaments to decide whether to
finance Greece."
He did not make specific reference to ELA. The ECB increased
emergency help on Wednesday by 1.1 billion euros ($1.25
billion), taking the ceiling to 84.1 billion euros, a banking
source told Reuters.
Greece faces defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment
to the International Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it gets
fresh funds from its euro zone and IMF lenders, possibly driving
it towards the exit of the euro zone.
"The responsibility for whether Greece remains in the euro
is entirely up to the Greek government," Weidmann said. He added
that if Athens were to fail to meet a debt payment "the
consequences would be hard to control."
The survival of the euro project does not depend on
developments in Greece, Weidmann said, although a Greek exit
could cause some contagion to other members and would "modify
the character of the monetary union."
In other remarks Weidmann, who has repeatedly been voted
down on the ECB governing council in his hardline opposition to
expansionary monetary policies, said fiscal rules in the euro
zone need to be tougher and "applied more severely."
"We have to make it possible for banks but also states to
become insolvent without risking the collapse of the financial
system. For this reason we must reinforce the financial system,"
he said.
