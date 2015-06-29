WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande discussed the Greek debt crisis by telephone and agreed it was important to put together a package of reforms for Greece to return to sustainable growth, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said achieving that goal "is in the interests of all parties at the negotiating table."

Greece closed its banks on Monday after bailout talks between the country's government and foreign lenders broke down over the weekend and the European Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)