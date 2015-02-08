ATHENS Feb 8 Thomas Wieser, the president of
the Euro Working Group which prepares decisions at meetings of
the euro zone's finance ministers, will be in Athens on Monday,
a Greek government official said.
Greece is seeking to strike a new deal with its creditors as
it rolls back austerity measures imposed as part of a 240
billion ($270 billion) euro bailout and hopes to write off a
chunk of its debt.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out any extension of the
country's international bailout on Sunday and promised to
reverse a range of reforms imposed by European and International
Monetary Fund lenders.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas; editing
by Ralph Boulton)