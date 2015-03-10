VIENNA, March 10 A senior EU official voiced
cautious optimism on Tuesday about keeping Greece in the euro
zone and reaching a deal on its loan arrangements until August
when pressure on its repayment schedule eases.
Thomas Wieser, president of the Eurogroup Working Group,
which prepares decisions for meetings of euro zone finance
ministers, was asked by Austria's ORF broadcaster how likely a
Greek exit from the eurozone was.
"I think after we today factually started negotiations...
that we, in the coming weeks and also coming months, can
certainly be capable of finishing it successfully."
Euro zone ministers agreed technical talks between finance
experts from Athens and its international creditors would start
on Wednesday with the aim of unlocking further funding.
Greece owes billions of euros in debt repayment and interest
dues in the coming months, raising fears that it will soon run
out of money without external help. In the meantime, the
government is scrambling to track down funds from all available
sources.
"From mid-August Greece factually has no commitments for
interest payments ...for the rest of the decade and so one just
has to get past the months of April, May, June, August and then
the situation should be stabilised sustainably," Wieser said.
"We think that there are certainly still reserves of money
there for the coming weeks and months, there are budgetary
reserves, there are reserves within social insurance schemes of
stateheld companies."
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday
Greece immediately had to begin making steps toward complying
with the terms of its loan deals or financial markets would
again begin to lose confidence in the country.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Heinrich)