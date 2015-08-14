ATHENS Aug 14 European officials have recommended that euro zone finance ministers disburse an initial 23 billion euros in a first aid tranche to Greece under its new bailout deal, a Greek official said on Friday.

The senior finance ministry officials made the recommendations to the ministers who are meeting in Brussels on Friday to consider the bailout deal.

The official said the Euro Working Group (EWG) recommended an immediate disbursement of 13 billion euros to cover the debt repayment needs of Greece and arrears, and an additional 10 billion to bolster capitalisation levels of Greek banks.

"There will be an attempt to secure a disbursement of another significant amount which will be channeled exclusively to pay arrears," the Greek official said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Stamp)