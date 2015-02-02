* Greek finance minister takes case to Paris, London
* Drops calls for debt write-off, proposes bond swap instead
* Germany's Schaeuble rejects unilateral change to debt deal
By William James and Renee Maltezou
LONDON/ATHENS Feb 3 Greece's new government
dropped calls for a write-off of its foreign debt and proposed
ending a standoff with its official creditors by swapping the
debt for growth-linked bonds on Monday, a week after its
election on an anti-austerity platform.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, in London to reassure
private investors that he was not seeking a showdown with
Brussels over a new debt agreement, said the new left-wing
government would spare privately held bonds from losses, a
source told Reuters.
The reported proposals, which included a pledge to reform
the Greek economy, contrast sharply with the government's
strident vows in Athens last week to ditch the tough austerity
conditions imposed under its existing bailout.
Late on Monday, Varoufakis issued a statement saying that
comments of his to financial investors had been misinterpreted.
He gave no details but he was widely reported in Greek media to
be backing down from the government's aim of reducing the debt.
"The government and the finance minister will not back down,
irrespective of how grieved some people are by our
determination," he said in the statement.
It was not clear whether the proposals would be accepted by
European heavyweight Germany, which opposes softening the terms.
Varoufakis had not discussed the swap with officials from
its European Union or European Central Bank creditors, said the
source, who had direct knowledge of the plans but would not be
named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The finance minister also said he had not put a value on the
swap, the source said, calling it a "work in progress".
"These bonds held by the ECB right now can be restructured.
It's possible to turn it into perpetual bonds to be serviced, or
growth-linked debt," said the source. "It's the same with a
proportion of the other bilateral bonds held by the official
sector."
Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters
in an interview earlier on Monday that Berlin would not accept
any unilateral changes to Greece's debt programme.
"We want Greece to continue going down this successful path
in the interests of Greece and the Greeks but we will not accept
one-sided changes to the programme," he said at the Reuters Euro
Zone Summit.
Varoufakis called his plan a "menu of debt swaps" that meant
Athens would no longer call for a write-off of Greece's 315
billion euros ($360 billion) of foreign debt, the Financial
Times reported.
"What I'll say to our partners is that we are putting
together a combination of a primary budget surplus and a reform
agenda," Varoufakis told the newspaper.
"I'll say, 'Help us to reform our country and give us some
fiscal space to do this, otherwise we shall continue to
suffocate and become a deformed rather than a reformed Greece'."
Athens planned to target wealthy tax-evaders and post
primary budget surpluses of 1 to 1.5 percent of gross domestic
product, he told the paper, even if it meant his party, Syriza,
could not fulfil all the spending promises on which it was
elected.
The finance minister and Greece's new Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras are touring European capitals in a diplomatic offensive
to replace Greece's bailout accord with the European Union, ECB
and International Monetary Fund, known as the "troika".
On Tuesday, Tsipras will meet Italy's Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, a young centre-left leader thought to be among those most
sympathetic to calls for leniency.
Varoufakis said he was confident he could reach a negotiated
settlement soon, telling Britain's Channel 4 news it was time to
stop Greece being a "festering wound" on Europe and dismissing a
suggestion the ECB could block a new deal.
He met international investors on Monday evening. Michael
Hintze, founder and CEO of hedge fund CQS, asked afterwards if
the minister had proposed a debt swap, said "It's more balanced
and broader than that," without elaborating.
The source told Reuters losses would not be forced on
private investors, saying: "They have had enough hair cuts."
In a statement released by the Greek Finance Ministry early
on Tuesday in Athens, Varoufakis said the government's aim was
to pull the country out of "debt serfdom".
MILDER MESSAGE
After a tumultuous first week in which the firebrand
government indicated it intended to keep campaign promises to
ditch the tough austerity conditions imposed under its existing
bailout, the emphasis this week appears to be on maintaining
that a new deal is still possible.
"We are in substantial negotiations with our partners in
Europe and those that have lent to us. We have obligations
towards them," Tsipras said at a news conference in Cyprus
during his first foreign visit as prime minister.
When asked whether Greece would seek aid from Russia, which
is a worsening standoff with Europe and the United States over
Ukraine, he said: "Right now, there are no other thoughts on the
table." Germany said Russia would not be a viable substitute.
Greece, unable to borrow on the markets and facing pressure
to extend the current support agreement when it expires on Feb.
28, is looking for a bridging deal to provide breathing space to
propose a new debt arrangement.
Exactly how much time Athens has to reach a deal with its
creditors remains to be seen. In theory, there are only weeks
left: once the bailout expires at the end of February, the ECB
could be obliged to pull the plug on funding for Greek banks. In
practice, however, an alternative interim funding mechanism for
the banks may be found.
After that, Greece has large debt payments due in March,
although officials say it could have enough cash on hand to meet
them, avoiding a crunch until later in the spring.
"NEIN"
Tsipras repeated calls already made by Varoufakis for a
mechanism of inspections by experts from the "troika" overseeing
Greek finances to be dismantled and replaced by direct
negotiations between Athens, the EU and IMF.
"I believe that this would be a mature and necessary
development for Europe," he said.
But Germany said "Nein".
"The German government sees no reason to scrap this
mechanism of evaluation by the troika," Finance Ministry
spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said in Berlin.
Varoufakis, an outspoken economist who has likened EU
austerity policies to "waterboarding", began his European tour
over the weekend in Paris, where the centre-left government is
thought to be more sympathetic than others to the case for
relaxing lending conditions.
He then moved to London to meet investors whose confidence
is crucial, saying he was not in "a kind of Wild West showdown"
with the EU, but aimed to strike a mutually beneficial deal to
minimise the cost of the crisis for the average European.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said after meeting
Varoufakis that Athens could not expect a straight debt
write-off, but left the door open to other options that include
giving Athens more time for repayment.
Varoufakis met about 100 banks and financial institutions in
London. An organiser said one of the meetings had to be moved
from a upmarket London members' club, because Varoufakis
wouldn't wear a tie.
Varoufakis also met British officials, seeking more European
allies, although Britain is not a euro zone member.
After meeting him, Britain's finance minister, George
Osborne, called the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone
"the greatest risk to the global economy".
"I urge the Greek finance minister to act responsibly but
it's also important that the euro zone has a better plan for
jobs and growth," Osborne said.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
