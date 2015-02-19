* Athens uses vital EU wording to request extension
* Euro zone officials to discuss whether letter meets terms
* Greek bailout deal due to expire on Feb. 28
* State faces running out of cash by late March - source
* ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks only modestly
By Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece formally requested a
six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement on Thursday
as it races to avoid running out of cash within weeks and
overcome resistance from sceptical partners led by Germany.
With its EU/IMF bailout programme due to expire in little
more than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to
keep the country afloat beyond late March.
Specifically, Athens asked for an extension to its so-called
"Master Financial Assistance Facility Agreement" with the euro
zone, the official told Reuters. However, Greece is proposing
that the terms are different from its current bailout
obligations, the official said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers of the currency area, confirmed the news, tweeting:
"Received Greek request for six-month extension." He gave no
further details.
The request boosted hopes for a last minute compromise to
avert a Greek bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone however it
was not clear if the proposal would be acceptable to euro zone
partners who insist Athens comply with all bailout terms.
Senior euro zone officials were due to hold a teleconference
later on Thursday to discuss the Greek application. If they are
satisfied, then Eurogroup finance ministers will hold a
conference call on Friday to conclude an agreement, euro zone
sources said.
The wording chosen could help satisfy at least some of the
concerns that have held up agreement over the past two weeks,
allowing Athens to avoid saying it is extending the current
programme that it opposes while creditors can avoid accepting a
"loan agreement" without strings attached.
However, crucial details remain to be clarified on fiscal
targets, labour market reforms, privatisations and other
measures due to be implemented under the existing programme.
Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis dismissed a German
newspaper report that Athens was under pressure to impose
capital controls, telling Reuters that such a scenario "had no
bearing on reality".
An ECB spokeswoman also denied the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung report, saying there had been no discussion of capital
controls at a meeting of the central bank's governing council on
Wednesday, which slightly raised the limit on emergency lending
to Greek banks.
Greek stocks rose on Thursday's developments, with the
benchmark Athens stock index up 2 percent while banks gained 4.8
percent.
"We are doing everything to reach a mutually beneficial
agreement. Our aim is to conclude this agreement soon,"
Sakellaridis told Skai TV earlier on Thursday. "We are trying to
find common points."
GERMAN COMPROMISE?
EU paymaster Germany and fellow euro zone governments have
so far insisted no loan deal without the full bailout conditions
is on the table. Tsipras promised to ditch austerity measures
imposed by the lenders when he was elected last month.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has poured scorn
on suggestions that Athens could negotiate an extension of euro
zone funding without making any promises to push on with budget
cuts and economic reforms.
But on Wednesday he indicated there may be some possibility
of a compromise. "Our room for manoeuvre is limited," he said
during a debate in Berlin, adding, "We must keep in mind that we
have a huge responsibility to keep Europe stable."
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed confidence
on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers would approve the
Athens government's proposal on Friday.
"The application will be written in such a way so that it
will satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the
Eurogroup," he said.
Greece's finances are in peril. It is burning through its
cash reserves and could run out of money by the end of March
without fresh funds, a person familiar with the figures said.
Likewise its banks are dependent on emergency funding
controlled by the European Central Bank in order to pay out
depositors who have been withdrawing their cash. The ECB agreed
on Wednesday to raise a cap on funding available under its
Emergency Liquidity Assistance scheme to 68.3 billion euros
(US$78 billion), a person familiar with the ECB talks said.
That was a rise of just 3.3 billion euros, less than Greece
had requested. The modest increase raises the pressure for a
compromise at the Eurogroup. One senior banker said it would be
enough to keep Greek banks afloat only for another week if
present outflow trends persist.
Finance ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc rejected
Greek proposals to avoid the bailout conditions at a meeting on
Monday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear on Wednesday that
Greece would have to give as well as take in negotiations.
"If countries are in trouble, we show solidarity," she said
in a speech to conservative supporters, naming Greece and other
euro zone countries that had to take bailouts during the debt
crisis. But she added, "Solidarity is not a one-way street.
Solidarity and efforts by the countries themselves are two sides
of the same coin. And this won't change."
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington in
Athens, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Gernot Heller, Michael
Nienaber and Caroline Copley in Berlin, Jason Lange in
Washington and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt; Writing by David Stamp
and Deepa Babington; Editing by Peter Graff and Paul Taylor)