* Greece misses 1.6 billion euro IMF loan repayment
* Eurogroup head urges Greece to change stance with
creditors
* Thousands gather in referendum "yes" rally
* Fitch ratings agency cuts Greece to CC
By Renee Maltezou and Robert-Jan Bartunek
ATHENS, July 1Greece's last-minute overtures to
international creditors for financial aid on Tuesday were not
enough to save the country from becoming the first developed
economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary
Fund.
The IMF confirmed that Greece had not made its scheduled 1.6
billion euro loan repayment to the fund. As a result, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde will report to the global
lender's board that Greece is "in arrears," the official
euphemism for default.
Fears of a Greek default have unnerved financial markets on
concerns that it would ultimately lead to the country's exit
from the euro common currency. The fate of Greece's membership
in the 19-nation currency bloc still hangs in the balance ahead
of a referendum on Sunday when Greek citizens will vote on
whether to accept the austerity terms of continued international
aid.
An opinion poll published on Wednesday in the Efimerida ton
Syntatkton newspaper, said 54 percent of Greeks plan to oppose
the bailout proposal against 33 percent in favour.
However a breakdown of the results compared with a poll
taken before the decision on Sunday to close Greek banks showed
the gap between the "yes" and "no" votes narrowing slightly.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Greece can now only receive
further funding from the global lender once the arrears are
cleared. He confirmed that Greece asked for a last-minute
repayment extension earlier on Tuesday, which the fund's board
will consider "in due course."
The left-wing Greek government's 11th-hour bid for an
extension of its international bailout and a two-year funding
and debt restructuring program offered no concessions to
creditors' demands for economic reforms, according to text seen
by Reuters.
A one-page letter from Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis to the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers
of the euro zone said Greece was "fully committed to service its
external debt in a manner that secures the viability of the
Greek economy, growth and social cohesion."
But it made no mention of the conditions set by Greece's
three lenders - the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the IMF - for releasing frozen aid to avert defaulting
on the IMF repayment. Instead, Varoufakis cited legal grounds
for requesting a two-year loan of an unmentioned amount.
"The loan will be used exclusively to meet the debt service
payments of Greece's external and internal debt obligations," he
wrote. It was not clear whether that includes payment arrears to
Greek government suppliers, civil servants and others.
The letter went on to say, "Until this loan is agreed and in
force, Greece requests for the programme to be extended by the
Eurogroup for a short period of time in order to ensure a
technical default is not triggered."
Before the payment deadline, Varoufakis indicated on a call
with European counterparts that Athens might scrap the upcoming
referendum if a deal was reached, according to euro zone
sources.
But the latest Greek proposals came too late to prevent
Greece's existing aid package - with locked-up funds it needs to
pay wages, salaries and debt - from expiring at midnight.
Now, Greece will lose access to a 1.8 billion euro loan
tranche and 10.9 billion euros for recapitalising banks.
DOOR STILL OPEN?
The flurry of diplomacy came as tens of thousands of people
descended on Athens' central Syntagma square over the past 24
hours in two different rallies - one to reject additional
austerity measures and the other to push for Greece to agree to
the terms in order to keep the financial spigot open.
In a sign that European officials have not given up on
finding a solution, finance ministers said they would confer on
Wednesday over Greece's latest loan request and debt
restructuring.
It was unclear how much the Wednesday call could achieve.
Trust between Athens and European capitals is in tatters after
five months of acrimonious negotiations, and the relationship
further deteriorated after Athens on Saturday decided to put
creditors' proposals to a referendum.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said the plebiscite
is the democratic way for Greeks to decide if they will accept
more budget cuts and taxes in return for international aid. He
has urged a "No" vote.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out further
negotiations until after Sunday's referendum.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the euro zone's group of
finance ministers, warned that Athens was welcome to ask for new
aid but that it would come with conditions.
"What can change is the political stance of the Greek
government that has led to this unfortunate situation,"
Dijsselbloem said.
In what appeared to be a further attempt to gain traction
with creditors, Varoufakis indicated during Tuesday's call that
Athens might urge Greeks to vote in favour of bailout terms if a
deal on a new loan was reached, the euro zone sources said.
YES OR NO TO EURO?
Greece has received nearly 240 billion euros in two bailouts
from the European Union and IMF since 2010. The money has
allowed it to stay afloat but at a high cost to its population,
which has absorbed cuts to pensions, wages and public services.
It is the first time in IMF history that an advanced economy
has defaulted on a loan from the world's financial backstop,
putting Athens, whose economy has contracted by more than 25
percent since 2009, in the same bracket as Zimbabwe, Sudan and
Cuba.
On Tuesday, Fitch ratings agency cut its long-term rating on
Greece to CC from CCC, saying the breakdown of negotiations had
significantly increased the risk that Greece would not be able
to meet its debt obligations in the next few months.
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the financial crisis
in Greece should not create a major shock for the U.S. economy,
but warned that its fallout could dampen global growth.
With its missed IMF payment, Greece is on a path out of the
euro with unforeseeable consequences for the EU's grand project
to bind countries through a single currency and for the global
economy.
"What would happen if Greece came out of the euro? There
would be a negative message that euro membership is reversible,"
said Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who a week ago
declared that he did not fear contagion from Greece.
The imposition of capital controls to prevent the banking
system from collapsing has given Greeks a bitter foretaste of
what could follow exit from the euro. The government began a
week-long shutdown of the banks and the stock exchange on
Monday.
Bank withdrawals are limited to 60 euros a day, and a crisis
mentality has gripped the country, with people queuing at petrol
stations and stripping supermarket shelves bare.
"So far there are no problems with suppliers, but if the
banks are still closed next week there will be a bit of a
problem if they demand purely cash payments," said Charisis
Golas, owner of a small meat and dairy shop in Athens.
