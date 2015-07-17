ATHENS, July 17 Curious and noisy, a group of
Madagascar lemurs surround Jean-Jacques Lesueur, founder of
Attica Park in Athens, unaware that the special biscuits he is
handing out to them are running low and they may soon not have
enough to eat.
Three weeks after capital controls were imposed on Greece's
moribund banking system, supplies of the special imported
dietary supplements needed to feed 2,200 animals from 345
species at Athens' only zoo are under threat.
Like other foreign companies, suppliers of products ranging
from frozen fish from the Netherlands to meal worms from Germany
or special additives from France who used to be paid 60 days
after delivery are now demanding payment in advance.
"Many of our animals require a special diet, which demands
specific nutrition that can only be imported," Lesueur, a
71-year-old Frenchman who has lived in Athens for more than 45
years, told Reuters.
Two weeks ago on July 7, he received a call from his
suppliers, telling him that the regular three-week delivery due
in two days time would have to be paid in advance.
Lesueur tried to keep calm but realised that with the banks
closed, he could not meet the payment.
"You can't do this, we're talking about animal lives here,"
he told the suppliers, who eventually relented and agreed to
make an exception. But they warned that future orders would have
to be paid in advance.
Walking through the zoo, he points to ant-eaters, which get
through around a tonne of meal worms a year or seals, pelicans,
penguins or dolphins which rely on frozen herring from the
Netherlands.
Meanwhile, he tries to find other solutions such using
domestically produced horse feed additives for rhinos.
Already suffering as visitor numbers have dropped during the
economic crisis, the privately owned zoo is also bracing for the
shock of a steep rise in value added tax, which has jumped to 23
percent with immediate effect under the latest bailout deal.
But it is the plight of the animals which gives Lesueur the
most urgent headaches.
"We want to pay them, we just don't have a way at the
moment, the country is blocked, I can't get money out and our
frozen supplies won't last more than two more weeks," he said.
"After that it will become very urgent to get supplies. It's
a matter of life or death for the animals."
(Editing by James Mackenzie and Giles Elgood)