BRUSSELS Nov 13 Euro zone economic growth was
slower than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data
showed on Friday, as Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and
Finland all underperformed market expectations.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said the
gross domestic product of the 19 countries sharing the euro
expanded 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.6 percent
year-on-year increase in the July-September period.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent
quarterly rise and a 1.7 percent annual increase.
The euro zone's two biggest economies -- Germany and France
-- both grew in line with expectations at 0.3 percent on a
quarterly basis.
But the third biggest Italy, with 0.2 percent quarterly
growth, fell short of expectations of a 0.3 percent expansion
and the Netherlands grew only 0.1 percent against expectations
of 0.3 percent.
Portugal did not grow at all in the third quarter and
Finland's economic contraction was bigger than expected.
