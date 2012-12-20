FRANKFURT Dec 20 Financial market sentiment has improved in recent months though risks to economic growth add to concerns about the financial environment in the European Union, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said on Thursday.

The body, designed to give early warnings and one of Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, added that close links between banks and sovereigns were still a concern for financial stability at large.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)