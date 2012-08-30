LONDON Aug 30 Hedge funds are going against
market consensus and betting that ultra-low French government
bond yields are unsustainable, believing a sluggish economy and
the new government's policies will eventually force up borrowing
costs.
Investors have generally given France the benefit of the
doubt this year, treating it as a core euro zone economy despite
its debt. Its bond yields have, as a result, generally tracked
Germany's rather than struggling Italy's or Spain's.
But many macro funds now think the yields, which have
collapsed this year, cannot remain around the lowest levels seen
for more than 20 years. France's economy, after all, is
teetering on the brink of recession.
The funds, which are often at the leading edge when it comes
to future market moves, are also sceptical about the policies of
French President Francois Hollande, who was elected in May.
These include raising taxes on the rich and cutting the
pension age to 60 for some workers, risking a reduction in tax
revenues, increasing pressure on France's welfare system and
hitting its credit rating.
"The market seems to be looking at France as a safe haven,
yet we very much believe that French yields should be converging
towards Italian and Spanish yields rather than to those
pertaining to Germany," said Pedro de Noronha, managing partner
at London-based Noster Capital.
French two-year yields were down at 0.17
percent on Thursday from around 0.6 percent at the end of last
year, and just 0.19 basis points above Germany.
Italian and Spanish yields are 3.04
and 3.64 percent, respectively.
The French 10-year yield, meanwhile, has
dropped to 2.14 percent, about 100 basis points below where they
were at the end of last year.
"We have high conviction that, at some point in the
not-too-distant future, French public finances will start to
deteriorate markedly thanks to Mr. Hollande's irresponsible
socialist policies," de Noronha said.
Managers have placed their bets in a range of ways. De
Noronha is shorting the bonds and has offset part of the risk
with higher-yielding senior secured corporate bonds. Shorting
means betting on a lower price for a security in the future.
Others have bought credit default swaps (CDS) - which are
designed to pay out in the event of default - whilst buying
German bonds, which they believe will perform better.
CDS prices would rise if France's debt prospects worsened.
Others have simply been shorting both French and German
bonds in the belief both yields are too low.
Firm positioning data is notoriously difficult to find for
this kind of thing, but some hint can be taken from bond
lending, at least some of which will as a result of shorting.
The quantity of French bonds out on loan has risen to $52.2
billion from $50.5 billion a month ago, according to data group
Markit.
HEADWINDS FOR HOLLANDE
France's 2 trillion euro economy faces plenty of headwinds.
It is likely to slip into a shallow recession in the third
quarter, its central bank said this month, while government
growth forecasts for 2013 look set to be revised downward.
Meanwhile, jobless numbers are at a 13-year high, with more
job losses expected in September.
There is also the debt issue -- which after all is the basis
for the euro zone crisis.
France's debt to gross domestic product is around 90.5
percent, which is far higher than suffering Spain's 80.9
percent.
As for annual overspending, France's deficit as a proportion
of GDP is headed to 4.5 percent this year. Italy's is 1.9
percent.
By these standards, the French economy would appear more
peripheral than core.
Nevertheless, yields have continually defied the pessimists,
hurting hedge funds who had already bet against them.
"It didn't work particularly well. But some macro funds are
(still) riding that sort of trade," said Scott Gibb, partner
at $1.3bn fund firm Cube Capital, who believes yields were
driven down by purchases by central banks and insurance
companies chasing small but positive real yields.
"The French should be paying more to borrow given our
expectation of economic deterioration there... France has got a
lot of issues to solve. With likely slowing growth (under
ongoing austerity) and potential recession, increased spending
and taxation could create a very tough environment."