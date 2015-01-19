PARIS Jan 19 French President Francois Hollande said on Monday a decision by the European Central Bank to start purchases of sovereign debt could help Europe's economy along with other developments such as the drop in oil prices and the euro's exchange rate.

Hollande, listing factors that he said could help Europe's economy and bolster France's official growth forecast of 1 percent in 2015, said in a New Year speech on the economy:

"And lastly, the European Central bank will on Thursday take the decision to buy sovereign debt, which will add significant liquidity to the European economy, and that too could be favourable to growth."

An official at Hollande's office said the president was not revealing what the independent ECB would do at its meeting on Thursday but rather including such a scenario among positive factors for the economy in coming months. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)