By Elizabeth Pineau and Steve Scherer
ROME, June 14 French President Francois Hollande
called on Thursday for the euro zone to adopt bold new
mechanisms to insulate member states and their banks from market
turmoil, such as a joint fund to pay down debt, putting him on a
collision course with Berlin.
After a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in
Rome, Hollande said he would urge EU leaders at an end-June
summit to adopt a series of measures to strengthen economic
growth and financial stability in the euro zone and deepen
economic integration.
Hollande said he had submitted details of his proposals to
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.
"We need imagination and creativity to find new financial
instruments," Hollande told a joint news conference with Monti.
"To deepen financial union, there are many options such as a
financial transactions tax and joint debt issuance, including
euro bonds, euro bills or a debt redemption fund," he said.
The French leader, who took office last month calling for a
change of direction in Europe away from German-inspired
austerity, urged closer cooperation between member states on
financial regulation to break the link between struggling euro
zone states and their weakened banking systems.
He called for the bloc's ESM permanent rescue fund, which is
due to start operation next month, to be given a banking licence
to allow it to borrow money from the ECB to bolster its
firepower.
Hollande's bold proposals appeared to place him at odds with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel who on Thursday rebuffed
pressure for Europe's largest economy to underwrite debt or
guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, despite soaring
borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.
Hollande has long advocated a growth pact for Europe
including a financial transactions tax and joint bonds to
finance infrastructure projects, more lending by the European
Investment Bank (EIB) and more effective use of structural
funds.
Hollande is due to present his a position at a four-way
meeting with Monti, Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on June 22, a week ahead of the summit, and is hoping to
make progress towards a consensus.
"The aim of June 22 is to have a four-way contribution and
an agreement between at least two parties on a joint position. A
four-way agreement would be fantastic," a French source said.
France believes at least 100 billion euros, preferably more,
are needed in structural funds, project bonds and new capital
for the EIB, the source said.
The source also said there was no deadlock between Germany
and France on the issue of mutualised debt in the form of euro
bonds, which France wants to be implemented in the next few
years.
Monti, whose government has found itself in the market's
sights despite undertaking reforms, voiced support for
Hollande's growth agenda and said bolder steps toward
integration were required in Europe.
"We both agreed that the progressive improvements made to
euro zone governance are not enough to shield the euro from
market turbulence," he told the news conference.
"We discussed some proposals for common bonds and we were
very much in agreement on the need to increase investments that
are productive for the economy - from the private sector, from
the public sector, and from private-public partnerships."
Three days ahead of Greece's elections, Monti said that both
he and Hollande wanted the country to remain in the euro zone.