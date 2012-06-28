BRUSSELS, June 29 European Union leaders agreed
on a growth package at a summit on Thursday but Italy and Spain
refused to sign off until euro zone talks progress on immediate
measures to calm markets, French President Francois Hollande
said.
Hollande said the summit conclusions would encompass both
the growth package, a previously agreed fiscal pact, and
measures on financial stability and longer-term integration.
"You will have the accord of everybody tomorrow. Italy and
Spain are simply saying that what interests them is what happens
next," Hollande told a news conference, adding that there was no
deadlock.
"They could not give a partial agreement, they want to give
a global agreement. For them, the stability measures must be a
priority," he said, adding that talks among the 17 euro states
on short-term stability measures were beginning as he spoke, in
the early hours of Friday.