BRUSSELS, June 29 France is ready to ratify a
European fiscal discipline pact agreed earlier this year now
that it has been enhanced with a growth-stimulation package,
President Francois Hollande said on Friday.
Hollande - speaking after all-night talks between European
Union leaders to agree on the growth package, more flexible
measures to stabilise markets and a long-term road map for
deeper economic union - said he would seek parliamentary
ratification for the pact as soon as the text was finalised.
"What took place was a compromise, and it was because France
and Germany were united, all through the night, that we achieved
this compromise," Hollande told a news conference.
Hollande said EU leaders also decided that Paris should host
a court that will adjudicate in European patent disputes and a
French national would be the first president of the body.