ROME, June 14 French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that a debt redemption fund was one option for closer fiscal union in the euro zone and he called for the bloc's ESM bailout fund to be allowed to directly access ECB funds to boost its firepower.

Hollande said he had sent to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy his proposals for preparing an EU summit at the end of the month, focused on how to improve economic growth and financial stability and deepen economic union in the bloc.

"On growth, we share the same objective and have a broad agreement on the instruments to be used," Hollande said at a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome.