ROME, June 14 French President Francois Hollande
said on Thursday that a debt redemption fund was one option for
closer fiscal union in the euro zone and he called for the
bloc's ESM bailout fund to be allowed to directly access ECB
funds to boost its firepower.
Hollande said he had sent to European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy his proposals for preparing an EU summit at
the end of the month, focused on how to improve economic growth
and financial stability and deepen economic union in the bloc.
"On growth, we share the same objective and have a broad
agreement on the instruments to be used," Hollande said at a
press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in
Rome.