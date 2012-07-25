PARIS, July 25 French President Francois Hollande wants euro zone crisis measures decided at an end-June EU summit to be implemented swiftly, government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said on Wednesday as fears grow over Spain's soaring borrowing costs.

"It's absolutely necessary to implement decisions made at the June European Summit quickly and firmly," Vallaud-Belkacem told a weekly briefing, asked what Hollande had told an earlier cabinet meeting about the risks of Spain needing a bailout.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos was in Paris on Wednesday for talks with French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici on Spain's debt crisis, the day after meeting Germany's finance minister.