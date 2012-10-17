PARIS Oct 17 French President Francois Hollande
said in an interview published on Wednesday that the euro zone
must help weak states revive economic growth and avoid too much
austerity, warning that recession was as big a threat as budget
deficits.
Hollande told the daily Le Monde that internal demand in
troubled euro zone states should be stimulated with salary rises
and tax cuts, and added that a longer-term goal must be to
reduce the big differences in borrowing costs in the bloc.
"If we don't breathe some life into Europe's economy, budget
discipline measures won't work," Hollande was quoted as saying
ahead of an Oct. 18-19 European Union summit that will discuss
plans for stabilising the bloc's debt troubles.