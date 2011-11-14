(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Philip Pullella and Harry Papachristou
ROME/ATHENS Nov 14 Technocrat leaders in
Italy and Greece rushing to form governments will face a
critical test of their ability to limit the damage from the euro
zone debt crisis when financial markets open in Europe on
Monday.
Italy's president asked former European Commissioner Mario
Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market
confidence in an economy whose debt burden is too big for the
euro bloc to bail out.
Investors will pass initial judgment on his leadership when
Italy's Treasury asks investors on Monday to bid for up to 3
billion euros ($4.1 billion) in five-year government bonds. At
an auction last week, the government's borrowing costs surged
above 6 percent and kept rising to levels well beyond what the
country could afford to pay over the longer term.
In Asia, stocks and the euro rose on hopes that Monti and
Greece's new prime minister, Lucas Papademos, would take
decisive action.
"Symbolically perhaps it's (Berlusoni's exit) a positive
-- it sends the message that it's putting a certain chapter
behind them but the fact remains is that this is difficult
medicine to administer and it doesn't really matter who gives
the order, it's going to be a difficult pill to swallow," said
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Trust in Chicago,
which oversees $50 billion.
ONUS ON GOVERNMENTS
Outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a parting
call on Sunday for the European Central Bank to become a lender
of last resort to prop up the euro.
"This has become a crisis for our common currency, the euro,
which does not have the support that every currency should
have," he said in a video message.
But ECB policymakers have made plain they want to keep the
onus on governments to bring their debt burdens under control
and have rebuffed world leaders who want the bank to ramp up its
intervention on bond markets to defend Italy and other
vulnerable debtors.
"Monetary financing (of government debt) will set the wrong
incentives, neglect the root causes of the problem, violate the
legal foundations on which we work, and destroy the credibility
and trust in institutions," ECB governing council member Jens
Weidmann told the Financial Times, adding he was confident
"Italy will be able to deliver".
PAPADEMOS TO FACE IMF, PROTESTERS
While Italy's problems and the long-drawn-out departure of
the flamboyant Berlusconi have pushed the collapse of the much
smaller Greek economy backstage, the IMF and European leaders
will keep Papademos, under pressure to implement radical reform
aimed at staving off bankruptcy.
Papademos succeeds George Papandreou, whose proposal to hold
a referendum on the country's bailout terms prompted EU leaders
to raise the threat of a Greek exit from the currency bloc.
The new Greek leader, a former central banker who oversaw
his country's entry to the euro zone in 2002, must win a
Wednesday confidence vote in his cabinet before meeting euro
zone finance ministers in Brussels on Thursday, state television
reported, where he will be expected to outline next year's draft
budget before putting it to parliament.
Polls published in Sunday's newspapers show Papademos has
the support of three in four Greeks. But he will face his first
protest in front of parliament on Monday afternoon from
left-wing demonstrators who accuse the new government of working
in the interests of bankers.
Meanwhile inspectors from the "troika", the International
Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European Union, are
due to start arriving in Athens on Monday, piling the pressure
on Greece to qualify for a second bailout worth 130 billion
euros ($180 billion) and an 8 billion tranche from the earlier
bailout, needed to finance bond payments due at the end of the
year, according to Reuters data.
"It's unfortunately turning into a vicious cycle," said
Harris Trust's Ablin. It's a banking crisits that turned into a
sovereign crisis and now that's boomeranging back into a banking
crisis."
MERKEL SEEKS 'MORE EUROPE'
EU monetary affairs chief Olli Rehn has said the EU and IMF
will not release the tranche without written assurances from all
Greek parties that they will back the measures, but New
Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, who has given only tepid
backing to the unity government, has said he will sign no pledge
under external pressure.
In Rome, people sang, danced and opened bottles of
champagne, and an impromptu orchestra near the palace played the
Hallelujah chorus from Handel's Messiah when news spread on
Saturday that the scandal-plagued Berlusconi, one of Italy's
richest men, had resigned.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed signs of an end to
the weeks of uncertainty in Italy, saying the approval of a
reform package in parliament on Saturday was "heartening".
She also urged euro zone states on Sunday to give more
powers to Brussels and push towards closer fiscal union.
She told Germany's ZDF television: "We want to keep the
euro, along with all the other states that have it. But that
requires a fundamental change of our policy and 'more Europe'."
($1 = 0.728 euros)
