* Italian PM designate meets party leaders
* Markets nervous over Italy and Greece
* Report warns on French economic "alarm bells"
* ECB should be lender of last resort - German 'wise man'
(Adds Italian cabinet move, German "wise man" comment)
By Daniel Flynn and James Mackenzie
PARIS/ROME, Nov 15 France came under heavy
fire on global markets on Tuesday, reflecting fears that the
euro zone's second biggest economy is being sucked into a
spiralling debt crisis after a warning that Paris's failure to
adapt should be "ringing alarm bells".
Global stocks and the euro fell as Italian bond yields
climbed back to unsustainable levels on doubts that Italy's
Mario Monti and new Greek leader Lucas Papademos, unelected
technocrats without a domestic political base, can impose tough
austerity measures and economic reform.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has predicted
the 17-nation currency bloc will be in a mild recession by the
end of the year, a view underlined by data showing the economy
barely grew in the third quarter and faces a sharp downturn.
"The risks of a technical recession have increased and we
expect the economy in Germany to shrink at least in one quarter,
most likely in the first quarter of next year," said Michael
Schroeder of the German economic research institute ZEW.
On the markets, Italy's 10-year bond yield rocketed back
above 7 percent, pushing its borrowing costs to a level that
helped to trigger the fall of Silvio Berlusconi's government
last week and is widely seen as unsustainable in the long term.
Spain's Treasury paid yields not seen since 1997 to sell 12-
and 18-month treasury bills.
French 10-year bond yields have risen around 50 basis points
in the last week, pushing the spread over safe
haven German bonds to a euro-era high of 173 basis points.
French banks are among the biggest holders of Italy's 1.8
trillion euro public debt pile.
The urgency of resolving the debt crisis was underscored by
a think-tank report saying that triple-A rated France should
also be "ringing euro zone alarm bells" as it could not make
rapid adjustments to its economy.
"THREAT TO THE WORLD"
Fears are growing in the United States that Europe's debt
crisis is mushrooming into a wider systemic problem.
President Barack Obama's top economic adviser said the
European debt crisis was the leading risk to the U.S. recovery.
"Clearly, Europe is a tremendous concern," Alan Krueger,
chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said.
"It is important they act quickly, because it is a threat
not only to Europe and the U.S. but the world as a whole."
But Greek conservatives set themselves on a collision course
with the European Commission, refusing its demand to sign a
pledge to meet the terms of a bailout designed to save Greece
from bankruptcy and safeguard the euro zone.
Members of the New Democracy party, a key player in
Papademos's new crisis coalition, said they would not bow to
"dictates from Brussels" to give a written guarantee.
With the survival of the 17-state currency zone in its
current form now at risk, EU governments have until a summit on
Dec. 9 to come up with a bolder and more convincing strategy,
involving some form of massive, visible financial backing.
Peter Bofinger, a member of the group of economists who
advise the German government, said the ECB should become the
euro zone's lender of last resort if the bloc's debt troubles
threatened to rip apart the financial system.
Although anathema in Germany, many analysts believe the only
way to stem the contagion for now is for the European Central
Bank to buy large amounts of bonds without sterilising their
purchases -- effectively the sort of quantitative easing
undertaken by the U.S. and British central banks.
"If politics can't do it, then the ECB must do all it can to
bring interest rates down to more reasonable levels," Bofinger
said at Euro Finance Week.
NEW ITALIAN CABINET SEEN WEDNESDAY
The debt crisis is likely to make matters worse in the next
months with nations such as Italy, Greece, Ireland, Portugal and
Spain forced to adopt politically unpopular cuts to stop the
bond market driving them towards default.
Economists say there is no visible growth strategy in place
to counter those austerity measures.
After last week's disastrous week for the euro zone's third
biggest economy, Italy's Monti appeared to secure a breakthrough
on Tuesday when Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's
People of Freedom (PDL) party, emerged from the talks saying
moves to form a government would succeed.
In brief comments to reporters, the prime minister-designate
said he would present the results of his political consultations
to President Giorgio Napolitano early on Wednesday, hinting he
had cleared any obstacles to forming a government.
"I would like to confirm my absolute serenity and conviction
in the capacity of our country to overcome this difficult
phase," Monti said.
His technocrat-led cabinet have the job of speeding up
reform of pensions, labour markets and business regulation in
order to put Italy's finances on a sustainable path. It must
refinance some 200 billion euros ($273 billion) of bonds by the
end of April.
With the euro zone under intense scrutiny, Germany and
France posted solid growth in the third quarter, according to
statistics released on Tuesday, but euro zone nations on the
front line of the debt crisis fared much worse and analysts
expect bleaker times ahead in the core economies.
"Forward-looking indicators suggest that the euro zone
economy is likely to drop back into recession in thefourth
quarter and beyond," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European
economist at Capital Economics.
The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third
quarter, lifted by France and Germany, but economists were
resigned to the fact the bloc was almost certainly heading for a
recession.
GREECE MUST SIGN
Greece's failure to convince markets and its European
partners that it can act decisively to rescue its finances is
also fuelling the crisis, though Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos told parliament the government would submit plans to
overhaul the tax system by early next year.
But the conservatives on whom new Greek premier Papademos is
reliant for support demanded pro-growth policies and rejected
more cuts, fuelling fears of a Greek default that may force
Athens out of the currency group.
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said he would not vote
for more austerity measures and would not sign any pledge about
new belt-tightening. His party was, however, expected to back
Papademos in a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday.
The European Commission demanded Greece provide written
confirmation of its commitment to reforms to bring down its
debt, no matter who wins the next election.
"The Eurogroup as a whole expects Greece, the Greek
political forces, to provide a clear and unequivocal commitment
to the agreement ... and we expect this in writing. It has to be
a letter and signed," Amadeu Altafaj, Commission spokesman on
economic and monetary affairs, told reporters.
Most Greeks hailed Papademos's appointment, but thousands of
people angry at more than a year of austerity are expected to
rally on Thursday, the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising
that helped to bring down the colonels' junta of 1967-74.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels; Writing by
Peter Millership and Jon Boyle; Editing by Giles Elgood)