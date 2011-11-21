(Updates markets, Van Rompuy on Greece)
* Markets in turmoil despite clear-cut Spanish election
outcome
* Spain's People's Party wins absolute parliamentary
majority
* EU's Rehn says crisis hitting core of euro zone
* Greece set to get lifesaving cash injection
* ECB bought 8 bln euros in bonds, well below reported
weekly limit
* Dutch Fin Min says EU working to prevent euro zone falling
apart
By Robin Emmott and Fiona Ortiz
BRUSSELS/MADRID, Nov 21 The euro zone's
debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe on Monday
despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives
committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European
Central Bank to act more decisively.
Spain's Socialists became the fifth government in the
17-nation currency area to be toppled by the sovereign debt
crisis this year. Portugal, Ireland, Italy and Greece went
before, while Slovakia's cabinet lost a confidence vote last
month and faces a general election in March.
An absolute parliamentary majority for Mariano Rajoy's
centre-right Popular Party brought no respite on financial
markets increasingly alarmed by the absence of an effective
firewall to halt a meltdown on sovereign bond markets.
The risk premiums on Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian
government bonds rose as investors fled to safe-haven German
Bunds, while European shares fell more than 3 percent
after Moody's warned that France's credit rating faced new
dangers.
"This crisis is hitting the core of the euro zone. We should
have no illusions about this," European Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
He defended the European Union executive's advocacy of
austerity policies blamed for choking off growth and jobs.
"One simply cannot build a growth strategy on accumulating
more debt, when the capacity to service the current debt is
questioned by the markets," Rehn told a Brussels seminar. "One
cannot force foreign creditors to lend more money, if they don't
have the confidence to do it."
Greece's new technocrat prime minister, on his maiden trip
to Brussels, won an assurance that euro zone finance ministers
should be in a position to agree at their next meeting, next
Monday, to disburse vital bailout funds to avert bankruptcy.
Borrowing costs for both Spain and Italy hit levels regarded
as unsustainable last week before the European Central Bank
stepped in temporarily to steady the market.
Two newspapers said the ECB's governing council had imposed
a weekly limit of 20 billion euros on purchases of euro zone
government bonds, a figure analysts say prevents it wielding
massive deterrent power in the markets. Germany's central bank
has led resistance to the bond-buying it sees as inflationary.
The latest weekly figures released on Monday showed the
central bank bought nearly 8 billion euros in the week to last
Wednesday, far below that reported limit in a week when Italian
and French spreads hit euro era highs.
Critics say this reluctant, piecemeal approach is
aggravating the situation rather than restoring confidence.
ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny, regarded as a
dove, told a conference in Vienna that the central bank could
not simply start printing money but would have to discuss its
next response to the crisis.
"What we certainly have to discuss is what is a role for the
ECB in these difficult times, but this is also something we will
discuss in Frankfurt at the appropriate time," he said.
FRENCH RATING RISK
Ratings agency Moody's said a recent rise in interest rates
on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects
could be negative for France's credit rating.
"Elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period
would amplify the fiscal challenges the French government faces
amid a deteriorating growth outlook, with negative credit
implications," Senior Credit Officer Alexander Kockerbeck said
in Moody's Weekly Credit Outlook dated Nov. 21.
France's government spokeswoman insisted on Monday that
Paris would not impose a third package of budget savings,
despite market pressure on its cost of credit.
Talk of a possible break-up of the 12-year-old single
currency has grown among analysts, mostly outside the euro area,
as EU paymaster Germany has rejected most of the widely-touted
solutions to the debt crisis.
The chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Jim O'Neill,
said the crisis of European economic and monetary union (EMU)
meant "big decisions have to be taken pretty quickly".
"It's not obvious to me that EMU could survive without
Italy," he told a Confederation of British Industry conference.
"It's not obvious to me that Italy can survive with 6-7
percent bond yields, so something's going to have give pretty
quickly. Italian bond yields have got to come down pretty
quickly or EMU will have some severe challenges."
Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, one of Berlin's
closest allies, acknowledged that the euro zone could splinter.
Asked whether a break-up of the euro would cause an economic
depression, he told BNR radio: "This could be a consequence from
the euro zone falling apart, that is correct."
Spaniards gave the People's Party a clear mandate for more
austerity against a background of 21 percent unemployment and
one of the highest budget shortfalls in the region.
"We will stop being part of the problem and will be part of
the solution," party leader Mariano Rajoy said after the vote.
Analysts said they expected Rajoy, who will not be sworn in
until December, to move quickly to turn the economy around.
"This could calm markets but until the new government does
what it says it is going to do, nothing will change," said Angel
Laborda, analyst at Madrid think-tank Funcas.
Nicolas Lopez, head of research at M&G Valores, said the
government had to introduce convincing measures. "While these
measures are being taken, the ECB will have to buy up bonds as
it has been doing to maintain confidence," he said.
GREEK POLITICS
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos met EU Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy seeking the release of 8 billion euros in
immediate aid after EU, IMF and European Central Bank
representatives held tough talks in Athens.
Fearful of alienating voters, Antonis Samaras, head of the
conservative New Democracy party, has refused to give a written
commitment to the terms of a second bailout programme, no matter
who wins an election expected on Feb. 19.
Van Rompuy said all Greek political leaders should fully
back the new government's strategy, and European ministers
should be able to approve the disbursement at their next
meeting.
Papademos said Greek party leaders would have to send the
requested written confirmation of commitment to reforms "to
eliminate uncertainties and ambiguities concerning actions to be
taken in the future, by parties that may be in power".
Euro zone wide planning to improve the region's economic
governance and restore market faith in the single currency is
also mired in disagreements.
Details of how the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), the bloc's rescue fund, will act as a bond insurer and
attract foreign investors are still undecided and the ECB says
it will not act as a lender of last resort.
The European Commission will propose much tighter control of
budgets on Wednesday along with three options for joint debt
issuance of the 17 countries sharing the euro, but without any
conclusions or suggestions of which one to chose.
(Additional reporting by Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam, Kirsten
Donovan and Fiona Sheikh in London, Lefteris Papadimas in
Athens, Crispian Balmer in Rome and Jan Strupczewski in
Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Mike Peacock)