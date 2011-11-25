* Italy borrowing costs soar
* Spain may seek international aid, sources say
* Belgium downgraded amid political impasse
* Euro zone officials hope for ECB rescue mission
By Barry Moody and Elisabeth O'Leary
ROME/MADRID, Nov 25 Italy's borrowing
costs soared to their highest levels since Rome joined the euro
on Friday, piling pressure on the newly installed government of
Mario Monti at the end of a week in which the euro zone crisis
tainted even safe haven Germany.
A punishing bond sale, in which Italy was forced to pay a
record 6.5 percent for six months paper, came after a disastrous
German bond auction earlier in the week and the leaders of
France, Germany and Italy failed to make headway in tackling the
growing debt crisis.
Amid signs that the euro zone contagion is spreading,
indications emerged in Madrid that the People's Party, getting
ready to form a government in the coming weeks, may apply for
international aid to shore up its finances.
After winning an election this month, the PP under Mariano
Rajoy inherits an economy on the verge of recession, a tough
2012 public deficit target, financing costs driven to near
unsustainable levels by nervous debt markets and a battered bank
sector with billions of euros of troubled assets on its books.
Tuesday's launch by the International Monetary Fund of a
credit facility for fiscally responsible countries at risk from
the euro zone debt crisis gives it a potential lifeline it may
wish to exploit.
"I don't believe the decision has been made ... but it is
one of the options on the table, because I've been asked about
it. But we need more time and more information on the current
state of things," a source close to the PP told Reuters.
Italy's auction on Friday, described by one analyst as
"awful", spooked investors further and pushed two-year yields on
the secondary market to an eye-watering euro lifetime high of
more than 8 percent.
Longer term debt is above a "red line" of 7 percent which
forced Portugal, Greece and Ireland into bailouts that Europe
could not afford for the much bigger Italian economy.
Spiralling borrowing costs have added to pressure on Monti's
government of technocrats, hastily sworn in this month after
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was bundled out of office as
economic pressures grew.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn threw his his backing behind Monti but warned that swift
action was needed to contain the escalating euro zone debt
crisis.
He dismissed fears that the euro's survival was in question
but said the crisis had reached the heart of the single
currency.
"This contagion effect has been touching the proximity of
the core and even touching the core itself," he told a news
conference after meeting Monti in Rome.
"It shows that this is an increasingly systemic phenomenon,
which calls for strong financial firewalls in order to contain
this contagion and have a counterforce to this market
turbulence."
EYES ON ECB
With the European Central Bank coming under increasing
pressure to take more effective action, something it and Germany
continue to oppose in public, officials suggested one possible
scenario that could break the impasse.
A push by euro zone countries towards very close fiscal
integration could give the ECB the necessary room for manoeuvre
to dramatically scale up euro zone bond purchases and stabilise
markets.
The ECB, which cannot directly finance governments, has been
buying Italian and Spanish bonds intermittently on the secondary
market since August to try to keep their borrowing costs and
contain Europe's sovereign debt problem.
But Italian and Spanish yields have nonetheless reached
levels that economists see as unsustainable, raising the
possibility that Rome and Madrid will be forced to seek
emergency international funding.
"We are not far from a point when the disruption in the
markets is so big that monetary policy transmission does not
work at all," said one euro zone official involved in shaping
the euro zone's policy response to the crisis.
"If the ECB has the assurance that we are moving towards a
fiscal union, they could be ready to go all out," he said
Belgium, which had prided itself on being able to stabilise
its debt position despite having had no government for the past
18 months, saw its credit rating downgraded.
Political deadlock in Brussels prompted Standard & Poor's to
cut Belgium's credit rating to double-A from double-A-plus,
citing concerns about funding and market pressures, as the euro
zone debt crisis continues to worsen.
"We need a reply that is clear and credible if we are to
avoid the worst," Belgium's caretaker prime minister, Yves
Leterme, told Belgian television.
The downgrade followed difficulties this week in Belgium's
drawn-out attempt to form a government. Elio Di Rupo, leader of
the French-speaking Socialists, had been trying to form a
government based on a six-party coalition.
But he tendered his resignation on Monday after talks for a
2012 budget - agreement on which is a condition for forming a
government - ground to a halt.
Greek, the source of the euro zone's debt crisis, provided
another source of dispute.
Investors' worries intensified after reports that Greece was
demanding harsh conditions from creditors on a proposed bond
swap -- critical to reduce its debt and avoid default.
Banks represented by the Institute of International Finance
agreed last month to write off the notional value of their Greek
bondholdings by 50 percent to reduce Greece's debt ratio to 120
percent of its gross domestic product by 2020.
But Greece was demanding that its new bonds' net present
value -- a measure of the current worth of future cash flows --
be cut to 25 percent, a far harsher measure than the banks had
in mind, according to people briefed on the matter.
(Writing by Giles Elgood, editing by Mike Peacock)