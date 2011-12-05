* Merkel flies to Paris for week-long of euro crisis talks
* Paris, Berlin want central budget control, differ still
* Pressure to fine tune proposals before EU summit
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Dec 5 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Paris on
Monday under pressure to align their positions on centralising
control of euro zone budgets to stem a debt crisis that
threatens Europe's currency union.
After individually outlining their views last week on closer
fiscal integration, the two leaders must overcome remaining
differences in order to fine tune proposals they want to present
to EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, on the eve of a summit.
The duo, increasingly dubbed "Merkozy" as they intensify
bilateral efforts to restore confidence in the battered euro
zone, will meet over lunch at 1:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Monday and
are expected to hold a news conference afterwards.
They aim to agree proposals for more coercive budget
discipline in the euro zone, likely via treaty change, which
they want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
Financial markets rallied last week after central banks took
action to provide funding for European banks and on hopes of a
Franco-German masterplan. European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi signalled that a euro zone "fiscal compact" could nudge
the bank to act more decisively to fight the crisis.
The sticking point is that while Merkel wants euro states to
surrender budgetary control to a European authority with veto
power, which would require changing the EU treaty, France wants
governments to have control of imposing sanctions on slackers.
While Germany, fed up with costly bailouts, wants a more
federal EU system, Sarkozy is under fire five months from a
presidential election from political rivals who accuse him of
being ready to hand over sovereignty to unelected EU officials.
Socialist presidential hopeful Francois Hollande and
far-right leader Marine Le Pen both lashed out on Sunday at the
idea of handing Brussels more control of public finances.
Bruno Le Maire, agriculture minister and a close aide of
Sarkozy's, said that far from undermining French sovereignty,
tightening budget control would restore confidence and reduce
the power of markets to wreak havoc with public finances.
He said France was completely opposed to Berlin's idea of
giving the European Court of Justice a veto on national budgets
and said the role of Brussels should be to advise national
governments to apply sanctions to each other.
"This is about building a European sovereignty that will
make us stronger and guarantee the future of the single
currency," he told Radio France Politique.
PARIS, BERLIN SEEK COMMON GROUND
Analysts cautioned that opposition in other euro states to a
more intrusive and stringent fiscal regime could yet derail a
rescue plan that has eluded euro zone leaders for two years.
Italy's new technocrat premier Mario Monti unveiled a
30-billion-euro ($40-billion) package of austerity measures on
Sunday: increasing value added tax, reintroducing a property
tax, and raising the pension age.
Several other governments, notably Britain, Ireland and the
Netherlands, oppose treaty change for domestic political reasons
and fear they would not win public backing in referendums.
"Investors would be well advised to adopt a cautious stance
in the run-up to next Friday's EU summit," said Nicholas Spiro
of debt consultancy Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said following talks
with Sarkozy in Paris on Friday that he was not convinced treaty
change was needed and that if the EU's founding charter were
reviewed he would ensure Britain's interests were protected.
Sarkozy will hold talks on Wednesday in Paris with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, whose fourth trip to Europe
since early September reflects U.S. concern about the euro zone.
Geithner visits Frankfurt and Berlin on Tuesday to meet
Draghi and German officials. Later in the week he joins EU
leaders at a political congress in the French city of Marseille
due to be dominated by euro crisis talks and then heads to Milan
to meet Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Berlin and Paris are under unprecedented pressure to see eye
to eye in a crisis that has split them on issues such as the
role of the ECB in lending to troubled states and on the matter
of whether the bloc should issue joint euro bonds.
Regarding another disagreement, over language in the euro
zone's permanent bailout mechanism compelling bondholders to
accept losses, sources told Reuters on Sunday that Germany was
prepared to soften that reference to private sector involvement
in line with France's wishes.
Sources close to Merkel have also said that depending how
this week's talks go, she could overrule hostility from the
Bundesbank and support the ECB stepping up its debt purchases
from troubled euro states as a short-term bridging measure.
In terms of their push for closer fiscal governance, Berlin
and Paris hope to short-circuit the complex treaty amendment
procedure by wrapping their budgetary proposals into a single
amended protocol. They hope to avoid a parliamentary convention
and reduce the need for national referendums on ratification.
That position has angered some lawmakers, but they argue
that the crisis is an emergency that requires swift action.