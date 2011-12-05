* Pressure to agree proposals before EU summit
* S&P threatens to downgrade 15 euro zone members
* Italian austerity plan cheers market
* Euro zone must tell world it pays its debts -- Sarkozy
* EU treaty change might involve only euro zone members
By Catherine Bremer and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Dec 5 The leaders of France and
Germany agreed a master plan involving treaty change on Monday
to impose budget discipline across the euro zone as a top rating
agency piled on pressure for a rapid solution to the EU debt
crisis.
Standard & Poor's said it had told 15 of the 17 euro zone
countries, including Germany, France and four others with the
top AAA credit rating, that it might downgrade them en masse
within 90 days, depending on the outcome of a crucial EU summit
on Friday.
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel said
their proposal included automatic penalties for governments that
fail to keep their deficits under control, and an early launch
of a permanent bailout fund for euro states in distress.
They said they wanted treaty change to be agreed in March
and ratified after France wraps up presidential and legislative
elections in June. "We need to go fast," Sarkozy said.
Italy, the biggest euro zone nation in trouble, offered a
glimmer of hope that the bloc could halt a crisis that is
threatening the survival of the common currency. Its borrowing
costs tumbled after its new technocrat government announced an
austerity programme.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said S&P's move did
not take into account Sarkozy and Merkel's announcement.
After about two hours of talks with Merkel in Paris, Sarkozy
told a joint news conference: "What we want ... is to tell the
world that in Europe the rule is that we pay back our debts,
reduce our deficits, restore growth."
Merkel added: "This package shows that we are absolutely
determined to keep the euro as a stable currency and as an
important contributor to European stability."
Later, the two leaders themselves swiftly responded to S&P's
action with a joint statement saying they were united in their
determination, along with their European partners, to "take all
measures to secure stability in the euro zone".
Confidence that European leaders will come up with a
credible plan on Friday to lead the region out of its debt
crisis lifted world stocks on Monday, with European shares
hitting a five-week high.
Investors and policymakers hope a summit deal on closer euro
zone integration, combined with strict deficit reduction moves
by heavily indebted states, will induce the European Central
Bank to act decisively to stop bond market turbulence spreading.
"This agreement probably will give the ECB the political
cover for intervening more actively on a temporary basis," said
Uri Dadush, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment's
International Economics Program in Washington
"The bad news is that this is all temporary. It is difficult
to see how a deal like this hangs together without a quid pro
quo in terms of some movement towards euro bonds or some form of
long-term fiscal support for the countries in trouble."
LACK OF PROGRESS
S&P told the governments it would conclude its review "as
soon as possible" after the summit.
"... systemic stresses in the eurozone have risen in recent
weeks to the extent that they now put downward pressure on the
credit standing of the eurozone as a whole," it said in a
statement.
It highlighted "continuing disagreements among European
policy makers on how to tackle the immediate market confidence
crisis and, longer term, how to ensure greater economic,
financial, and fiscal convergence among eurozone members".
It said ratings could be lowered by one notch for Austria,
Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and
by up to two notches for the remaining nine placed under review,
including currently AAA-rated France. Cyprus was already on
downgrade watch and Greece already has a 'junk' CC-rating.
S&P also threw into relief the difficulty that euro zone
countries face in trying not to strangle growth with so much
austerity, saying there was a 40 percent chance that the output
of the euro zone as a whole would shrink next year.
Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.Com in Bedminster,
New Jersey, said S&P might be "signalling to the EU this is it,
that they've got to get something done now".
"If they are trying to send a message, now is a good time."
Merkel and Sarkozy had already both wanted a system of more
coercive discipline for euro zone governments that fail to keep
down their budget deficits.
But they had been under unprecedented pressure to see eye to
eye in a crisis that has split them on issues such as the role
of the European Central Bank in lending to troubled states, and
whether the bloc should issue jointly guaranteed euro bonds.
Sarkozy and Merkel said they would send off their plan on
Wednesday, in time for Friday's summit, and made clear their
determination to drive through an EU treaty change despite
objections from some member states.
If countries such as euro outsider Britain blocked a treaty
change for the 27 EU members, the euro zone would proceed with
an agreement among its 17 states, they said.
Sarkozy said the economic policy mistakes that led to the
euro zone crisis must never happen again, accepting that France
and Germany, the euro zone's two biggest economies, bore the
biggest responsibility for finding a solution.
"In this extremely worrying period and serious crisis,
France believes that the alliance and understanding with Germany
are of strategic importance," he said. "Risking a disagreement
would be risking the euro zone exploding."
Several governments, notably Britain, Ireland and the
Netherlands, oppose treaty change because it might not win
public backing in a referendum.
The British government said the changes proposed by Sarkozy
and Merkel did not mean a significant transfer of power to
Brussels and would therefore not require a referendum in
Britain, which does not use the single currency.
AUTOMATIC SANCTIONS
The revised treaty would permit automatic sanctions against
states that breach an existing deficit limit of no more than 3
percent of total economic output, unless a "supermajority" of
states voted against the penalty.
That would reverse the current system where a majority of
states must vote to launch a disciplinary procedure.
It would also enshrine a budget-balancing rule in national
constitutions across the euro zone, although they gave no detail
of the proposed wording.
In deference to French concerns about sovereignty, they
agreed the European Court of Justice could rule on whether euro
zone states had implemented the fiscal rule properly in national
law, but would not be able to reject national budgets.
Merkel appeared to have prevailed in her opposition to the
issuing of bonds in theory guaranteed jointly by all euro zone
countries, but in practice by the bloc's strongest member,
Germany. "We reject the idea of euro bonds," she said.
Sarkozy rallied behind her, saying it would be absurd for
France and Germany to cover the debts of countries over whose
debt issuance they had no control.
In return, Merkel gave ground on the rules of a future
permanent rescue fund for the euro zone, the European Stability
Mechanism, which have been cited as a deterrent to investors.
Germany had insisted that explicit clauses be included in
all bonds issued from mid-2013 stipulating that private
bondholders may have to share the burden of future bailouts.
Instead, the rules will say the ESM will respect standard
International Monetary Fund principles and procedures, and that
the write-down taken by Greek bondholders is a unique case.
One of the most startling market moves was on Italian bonds
as Prime Minister Mario Monti declared that his 30-billion-euro
austerity plan had saved his nation from economic disaster.
"Without this package, we think that Italy would have
collapsed, that Italy would go into a situation similar to that
of Greece," Monti told a news conference.
Italy's technocrat cabinet approved the combination of tax
rises, pension reforms and incentives to boost growth in a
three-hour meeting on Sunday.
Markets reacted enthusiastically, with the yield on Italian
two-year bonds plunging 85 basis points to 5.78
percent. This was far below yields of over 7 percent last month,
a level at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal had to take
international bailouts.
But unions immediately called a strike to protest against
the "Save Italy" package, while Monti urged the ECB to play its
part in the wider drive to restore investors' faith in euro
countries' ability to repay their debts.
Ireland unveiled new spending cuts in a tough budget,
accounting for nearly 60 percent of next year's 3.8 billion euro
fiscal adjustment.
Monti said better budget enforcement, an increase in
firepower for the existing EFSF bailout fund and involvement of
the International Monetary Fund would persuade the ECB to move.
ECB policymakers have been reluctant to buy up debt from
distressed euro states, as this would take the pressure off
governments to get their finances in order. But ECB chief Mario
Draghi has signalled that a euro zone "fiscal compact" could
encourage the bank to act more decisively on the crisis.