UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vigor offered to Danone, Lactalis, Lala -sources

SAO PAULO, June 13 Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA is being offered to about half a dozen peers including Groupe Lactalis SA and Danone SA, as the Brazilian dairy producer's owners raise cash to pay the world's largest leniency fine and other debts, two people with knowledge of the process said on Tuesday.